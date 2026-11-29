As the governance crisis at the Industrial Development Corporation deepens, it has emerged that Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau was aware of the appointment of Reginald Demana as chief operating officer and personally met the former CEO of roads agency Sanral to suss out his suitability for the position.

This has raised serious questions about political interference in state institutions because the appointment and vetting of executives is the responsibility of the board.

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Demana is in limbo and has been iced out of the development finance institution over concerns that he was hired with a cloud hanging over his head.

Insiders say the board has not informed the former Sanral executive about his status is and has not paid him for two months. Demana is said to be preparing to approach the Labour Court to intervene in his standoff with the institution.

Sunday World has learnt through numerous highly placed insiders that the minister met him during the recruitment process, subjecting him to what sources describe as an informal interview before indicating that he was comfortable with the appointment.

Sunday World first reported that Tau had written to the board, led by veteran businesswoman Gloria Serobe, seeking an explanation for Demana’s appointment.

The fallout from the saga ultimately led to the axing of CEO Mmakgoshi Lekhethe, with the board announcing she would leave in February.

Approached for comment, Tau’s spokespeson Kamaal Alli referred Sunday World to a statement issued by the board last week saying the Demana matter was receiving attention.

“The Minister, as the executive authority, remains committed to good governance principles across the dtic portfolio,” he said.

Fit for the job

Last week, the Sunday Times reported that Demana had yet to set foot in the IDC’s Sandton headquarters and was negotiating an exit that would include a multimillion rand severance package.

However, insiders have told Sunday World that Tau was kept informed throughout Demana’s recruitment process and even arranged a meeting where the former Sanral executive was introduced to the minister and his advisers.

During the meeting, Tau reportedly made it clear that he did not know Demana personally and wanted to assess whether he was the right fit for a key leadership role at an entity that fell under his department.

“Tau told Demana it was necessary for them to meet so he could determine whether Demana understood what the minister was trying to achieve and what his mandate was,” the source said.

The minister also asked whether Demana would be accessible to his advisers and sought guarantees that they could approach him for insights on certain acquisitions being undertaken by the IDC.

The source said the meeting lasted about two hours.

‘Minister was blindsided’

“The minister was very much aware of Demana’s appointment. There was no surprise. Demana met him in person and spent two hours with him.

“Tau said in the meeting he did not know Demana and had been blindsided when the recruitment process was concluded. He wanted to know who this person was and whether he would be able to work with the executive team.”

The source said Tau went further and informed Demana that he had instructed his staff to conduct a due diligence on him.

“When they left the meeting, Tau told Demana he was comfortable with him. He also said he was unhappy that the CEO had not kept him in the loop about the appointment process but he was not unhappy with Demana himself. It was effectively an interview.”

The source maintained that Demana’s appointment followed a formal and board-led recruitment process.

Contract signed

Demana was informed at the end of May that he was the preferred candidate for the COO post and signed a contract with the financing institution at the end of June.

Two days before the appointment was finalised, Lekhethe reportedly circulated a memorandum to non-executive board members informing them of Demana’s appointment and confirming that he was expected to assume duty on September 1.

“This means the board knew about Demana’s appointment in July,” the source said.

In the third week of July,

Demana met the recruitment panel and was informed that the IDC intended restructuring the position.

Rather than serving as chief operations officer, the role would now become chief investment officer to better reflect the IDC’s core business of investments.

Chief investment officer position created

The source said the position of chief investment officer had never previously existed within the corporation.

“From a governance perspective, the panel had to explain the changes to him and give him an opportunity to agree to the amended job specification.”

Around the same time, the IDC requested that Demana respond to issues he had previously addressed during his final media briefing as Sanral CEO.

The IDC undertook to submit his responses to the board’s social and ethics committee.

After Demana provided the requested feedback, the company did not revert to him.

With his employment scheduled to begin in September, he was later informed that the IDC was finalising certain internal governance matters and requested that he postpone his start date to October 1.

The delay meant that Demana would spend a month on full pay without reporting

for duty.

“There was never anything suggesting that the IDC was withdrawing the offer,” the source said.

The insider said Demana received his first salary payment on September 30.

The IDC then informed him that it required an additional two weeks to prepare his office and notify executives who would report to him.

High-risk appointment

He subsequently received an email confirming that he would begin work on October 19.

However, on October 16, just days before he was due to report for duty, he was instructed not to start work and was told that the company would provide a further update.

The source said that at no stage was Demana formally advised that his appointment had been irregular.

Instead, the IDC indicated that it considered him a high-risk appointment because of allegations linked to his tenure at Sanral and ongoing investigations there.

“The IDC told him that had it known there were ongoing investigations at Sanral, it would not have hired him.”

The source argued that Demana had never been subjected to disciplinary proceedings at Sanral and had never faced criminal charges. The source said Demana was not paid his October salary.

When he approached the IDC for clarity, the company reportedly advised him that it was consulting internally and required an additional week to resolve the matter.

IDC response

Contacted for comment, IDC spokesperson Tshepo Ramodibe said: “The matter of the appointment of the executive and staff, other than the CEO, falls within the responsibility of the organisation and does not require the involvement of the shareholder.

“In the case you are referring to, matters arising from this process are receiving the Board’s attention and are being addressed in accordance with the IDC’s governance framework and application law.”

Demana referred all queries to the IDC.