Mandisa Mashego joins Herman Mashaba’s political party

Former EFF Gauteng provincial chairperson Mandisa Mashego has found a new political home in Herman Mashaba’s political party – People’s Dialogue. Sunday World can authoritatively reveal that Mashego is one of Mashaba’s secret emissaries in Gauteng and is recruiting people to join the party.

News that Mashego will be part of Mashaba’s party was leaked to Sunday World by a well-known politician close to the feisty leader, who left the EFF early this year after a fallout with the red beret brigade leader Julius Malema.

“Mandisa has found a political home in Mashaba’s party after leaving the EFF and she is on

cloud nine. The two have been holding several virtual meetings to discuss ways of growing the party and preparations for the official launch of the party. She told us that if things go according to plan, the party might be launched before the end if this month,” said the politician.

The politician, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said Mashego will be among a few well-known politicians to be officially unveiled during the party’s launch on August 29. Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has already announced that she has joined the party.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mashaba said although he has held several virtual meetings with her, Mashego has not officially joined his party. “I’m not aware of her joining us officially. I will be so proud and happy because I can’t wait [for] the day when maybe Mandisa can be part of our initiative because she is a great woman who I have massive respect for,” said the former mayor of Joburg.

Mashego could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press as she ignored calls and messages sent to her.

Ngwako Malatji