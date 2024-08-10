‘Military training puts SA at risk of breeding invisible army’ – ATM

South Africa is facing the alarming prospect of breeding an invisible army within its borders. This is according to the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The political party has expressed serious concerns following the discovery of a military training camp in Mpumalanga. A firearm training facility was also discovered in Limpopo. And these have raised red flags about the nation’s security and its vulnerability to covert operations.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) raided a suspicious firearm training facility. The raid took place in Modimolle, Limpopo, on August 8.

Various raids in Limpopo

It was conducted with various law enforcement units, and led to the seizure of licensed rifles, pistols, and ammunition. The Hawks were tipped off about the facility. However, no arrests were made during the raid.

“The purpose of the training is not yet clear. But military-related training cannot be ruled out,” said the Hawks in a statement.

The investigation into how the firearms and ammunition ended up at the farm is ongoing.

In a related incident, the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) haas suspended Milites Dei Security Services (MDSS). This after uncovering an unaccredited military-style training camp in Masoyi near White River, Mpumalanga, two weeks ago.

The camp was reportedly training 95 Libyan nationals in military activities without proper authorisation.

“Our investigations revealed that the Libyan military training camp was never accredited by the Authority,” said PSiRA CEO Manabela Chauke.

He emphasised that such activities pose a serious threat to national security.

“Our priority remains the safeguarding of our citizens. Also upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism within the private security industry.”

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona warned about these incidents. He said these developments indicate a growing threat of an “invisible army” forming within South Africa. This as foreign nationals are being trained in military tactics right under the government’s nose.

Ntshona linked the existence of these training camps to South Africa’s recent grey-listing by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The listing was for issues related to financing terrorism.

SA grey–listed for financing terrorism

“It is a fact that South Africa is grey-listed for financing terrorism. And it is not surprising that we have a military training camp in Mpumalanga, and possibly another in Limpopo,” Ntshona told Sunday World in an exclusive interview.

He expressed concern that these camps are part of a larger network of illicit activities. These involve foreign nationals, who are also gaining a foothold in the country’s economy through spaza shops.

“How is it that spaza shops across the country are owned by hundreds, if not thousands, of foreign nationals? They come in groups and buy up the shops in every township and village, and are now invading towns and cities?” Ntshona asked.

“Somehow, these networks must be involved in illicit financial flows. This with the R6.3-billion reportedly being wired from South Africa to countries like Kenya, Somalia, Nigeria, and Bangladesh. It is wired through mobile money transfers using unregistered phone SIM cards.”

Serious security threat

Ntshona cautioned against the presence of these camps and the rise of foreign-owned businesses. He said this could culminate in a serious security threat.

He pointed out incidents where heavily armed foreign nationals have had stand-offs with members of the local taxi industry and angry protestors.

“We welcome foreign nationals, but their documents and activities must align with our laws. What happens the day all the heavily armed foreign nationals and those being trained at semi-military facilities decide to stand up against South Africa?” he questioned.

“The training camps are nothing but symptoms of a much larger issue. We’re at risk of breeding an invisible army that could one day turn against us.”

Efforts intensified

The Hawks and PSiRA have vowed to intensify their monitoring efforts. They plan to shut down illegal operations that jeopardise the safety and security of South Africa.

However, the ATM insists that more comprehensive action is needed to address the broader context of these developments. And to also prevent the nation from becoming a breeding ground for clandestine military forces.

As investigations continue, the 95 Libyan nationals arrested in Mpumalanga remain in custody. Their next court appearance is scheduled for August 26, 2024.