Nigeria plans repatriation of over 1 000 citizens from South Africa amid anti-immigrant tensions

Nigeria said on Friday that it plans to repatriate more than 1 000 of its citizens from South Africa, as concerns grow over rising anti-immigrant sentiment and protests targeting foreign nationals.

The voluntary repatriation programme began screening applicants on Thursday, according to Nigerian Foreign Ministry spokesman Kimiebi Ebienfa.

“The total figure is not yet available,” Ebienfa told AFP. “We are expecting over 1 000 people.”

The move follows similar action by Ghana, which recently repatriated hundreds of its nationals from South Africa after a wave of protests and reported attacks against foreigners.

Waiver for citizens immigration-related offences

In a statement issued earlier this week, Nigeria’s High Commission in Pretoria said it had secured waivers from South African authorities to allow citizens with immigration-related offences to leave the country on repatriation flights instead of facing detention.

South Africa has long attracted migrant workers from across the continent due to its relatively advanced economy. However, the country continues to struggle with high unemployment, which remains above 30 percent, fuelling periodic tensions over jobs, public services, and immigration.

Recent protests against undocumented migrants have renewed concerns about xenophobia and the treatment of foreign nationals. An ultimatum issued by a citizen-led group demanding the removal of undocumented migrants by June 30 has raised fears of potential violence, recalling previous outbreaks of anti-immigrant unrest that left dozens dead.

Last month, Ghana repatriated around 300 citizens in what authorities described as the first phase of a broader operation expected to assist up to 800 nationals.

South African authorities have acknowledged challenges linked to undocumented migration and said they are intensifying enforcement efforts. However, the government has urged citizens not to take the law into their own hands and has condemned acts of intimidation and violence against foreign nationals.

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