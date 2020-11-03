E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
News

Ponani seeks contempt ruling against ANC 

By Meta Mphahlele
ANC Limpopo politician Ponani Makhubele

The ANC is facing a major internal headache after one of its members filed a contempt of court application at the Joburg High Court earlier this month.

Limpopo ANC branch member Ponani Makhubele (in the picture) is accusing the ANC of cocking a snook at the outcome of a deal endorsed by the courts on May 22 last year to deploy her to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

In the court papers filed by Adams & Adams Attorneys that Sunday World has seen, the ANC was directed to secure the appointment of Makhubele as a permanent delegate to the NCOP within 15 days of the order.  The ANC was also ordered to pay Makhubele damages worth R1 106 940 within 30 days of the order.


“It is declared that first respondent [the ANC] is liable to pay damages to the applicant and the quantification of those damages is referred to oral evidence.

“The first respondent and any other respondents opposing this application shall bear the costs of this application on attorney and own client scale including the cost of counsel,” reads the papers.

The court papers further cited that should the ANC fail to pay damages to Makhubele and deploy her to the NCOP, the party’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule and provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane, who are also listed as respondents to the application, must be sentenced to three months in prison. The war between Makhubele and the ANC began in April when she filed an urgent court application to challenge her mysterious removal from the candidate list to parliament.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

The SIU asks NPA to investigate irregular COVID-19 transactions in Sekhukhune.

The special investigating unit (SIU) has referred the acting municipal manager of Sekhukhune district municipality, Mpho Mofokeng, to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over...
Read more
Breaking News

Bozwana’s Will was forged, says family

The fight over deceased businessman and tender tycoon Wandile Bozwana’s R300 million estate between his family and widow Tsholofelo is still raging on, and...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal