Western Cape Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana and judges Mark Sher and Ncumisa Mayosi on Wednesday added another official decision to a growing record that has repeatedly cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa over Phala Phala, this time dismantling the legal foundation of the existing impeachment inquiry.

They followed Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, who absolved Ramaphosa of abuse of power and ethics breaches; former South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter, who confirmed his tax compliance; Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, whose institution found no exchange-control violation; and Limpopo Director of Public Prosecutions, Mukhali Ivy Thenga, who declined to prosecute after finding no reasonable prospect of success.

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READ MORE: Gcaleka clears Ramaphosa on Phala Phala but sinks Rhoode

These decisions have left Ramaphosa without an adverse personal finding even after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate found that his protection officers conducted an unlawful parallel investigation into the theft and bribed suspects “to conceal the events” at his farm.

Mabindla-Boqwana read the unanimous ruling of the High Court’s full bench, which declared the Section 89 panel report unlawful, set it aside in its entirety and struck down every National Assembly step flowing from it.

The judges said the panel had “fundamentally misconstrued its functions”, exceeded its lawful mandate and committed several material errors of law.

Wrong test sank first charge

Former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo’s panel had found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have committed serious constitutional violations and misconduct after thieves stole $580 000 hidden inside furniture at his Limpopo farm.

The High Court said National Assembly rule 129G required the panel to decide whether “sufficient evidence” existed. Instead, it treated a prima facie case as enough to trigger impeachment.

On the first charge, the panel concluded that Ramaphosa had performed prohibited paid work because he actively ran the farming business and could receive dividends.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa’s simplest Phala Phala defence still available

The judges said it wrongly relied on a directive governing public servants while overlooking the Executive Members’ Ethics Act and Executive Ethics code.

Those laws allow executive members to hold disclosed financial interests that create no conflict.

The panel made a “material error of law” and misunderstood section 96(2)(a) of the Constitution, the court said. It therefore “could not rationally have concluded” that the evidence established even a prima facie violation.

The second charge concerned Ramaphosa’s alleged failure to report the theft under Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The court said a statutory breach alone fell short of the “serious violation” required for impeachment, noting that the panel had to find evidence of intention, malice or bad faith.

“There was no indication that it considered bad faith,” Mabindla-Boqwana said.

Rhoode findings also fall

The full bench also faulted the panel for considering the third and fourth charges together, even though they dealt with different conduct.

The third charge arose from Ramaphosa’s instruction to presidential protection unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode to deal with security concerns at Phala Phala.

The judges said the information before the panel left Ramaphosa’s explanation undisputed that the unit carried responsibility for security at his private residence.

The panel made no factual finding that he acted in bad faith.

“The objective evidence did not support its conclusion on charge three,” the judgment said.

READ MORE: ‘Ramaphosa security head bribed Phala Phala suspects to keep quiet’: Ipid

The fourth charge accused Ramaphosa of placing himself in a conflict between his official responsibilities and private interests when Rhoode investigated the theft.

The court said the panel again substituted prima facie evidence for the sufficient-evidence standard. It found “no evidence” that Ramaphosa instructed Rhoode to depart from ordinary investigative procedure.

The panel had also relied on a Namibian presidency media statement to conclude that Ramaphosa contacted his counterpart for help in apprehending a suspect. The judges said it “misread the media release in context”.

They concluded that the panel’s process and findings bore no rational connection to its powers under rule 129G.

“The report could not stand,” Mabindla-Boqwana said.

The court ordered every party to pay its own legal costs.

Its ruling removes the report on which Parliament’s impeachment committee depended to hold public hearings into Ramaphosa’s conduct.

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