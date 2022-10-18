Ramaphosa reaffirms SA’s support for people of Saharawi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed support for the people of Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, saying Morocco’s illegal occupation of that country is a concern for Africa and the international community.

Ramaphosa said until the people of Saharawi were afforded an opportunity to exercise self-determination, the project of the decolonisation of Africa was incomplete.

“South Africa has continued to reiterate its principled position in support of the peace efforts of the African Union and the United Nations on the protracted Western Sahara conflict,” he said.

“As a country whose freedom was attained with the assistance of international support and solidarity, South Africa stands with the Saharawi people in their struggle against illegal occupation.”

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Brahim Ghali, the president of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

This year marks the 46th anniversary of the illegal occupation of Western Sahara by the Kingdom of Morocco.

South Africa continued to maintain strong bilateral relations with Western Sahara, which was formally recognised on September 15 2004, Ramaphosa said.

“We call on the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic and the Kingdom of Morocco, as member states of the African Union, to prepare conditions for a new ceasefire and a just and durable solution to the conflict.

“As the international community, we must affirm the principles of the United Nations Charter, uphold international law and implement the resolutions of the UN Security Council.”

