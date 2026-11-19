Retired chief justice Raymond Zondo has finally filed his answering papers to the review challenge against his state capture report by former Eskom executive Matshela Koko.

After three years of dilly-dallying, Zondo has responded to Koko’s review, which he argues does not have legal standing and was launched for nefarious purposes.

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According to Zondo, Koko’s application is flawed because he did not follow provisions of the Superior Courts Act, which bars unapproved litigation against sitting judges. He insists that he was a sitting judge when Koko launched his review application, during which time he was chief justice.

Koko’s case, Zondo goes on, is further handicapped because he does not dispute the “most damning” finding against him in the state capture report.

Zondo wants the application dismissed because he believes Koko mounted the legal challenges to rubbish the entire commission’s work and save everyone against whom adverse findings were made.

Read: Matshela Koko gains advantage over Raymond Zondo

Zondo questions motive behind review

Because of this belief, Zondo says the court must further punish Koko for dragging him to court because that is tantamount to waste of taxpayers money since Zondo’s legal bill will be picked up by the state.

In Zondo’s view, Koko’s involvement in the so-called state capture already cost the country billions of rands, and subjecting the former chief justice to judicial scrutiny will lead to more public funds wastage. For this reason alone, Zondo argues, Koko’s application stands to be dismissed.

Zondo is adamant that Koko does not have a case because he, according to him, raises “peripheral issues” while sidestepping the most serious findings against him.

‘Most damning finding’ remains unchallenged

The retired jurist says this is the “most damning finding” against Koko in his report: “The evidence heard by this commission which appears throughout the length and breadth of the Eskom section of the commission’s report reveals quite conclusively that Mr Koko was working with the Guptas or their associates to facilitate the capture of Eskom.

Koko accused of contesting ‘peripheral issues’

“This finding is fundamental to the story of the capture of Eskom by the Guptas with the active assistance of a number of people including Mr Koko, President Zuma, Ms Lynn Brown and others.”

It is Zondo’s argument that Koko’s founding and supplementary affidavits do not contest this other than wanting to review and set aside “various adverse findings, remarks and conclusions in the Zondo report”.

Reads Zondo’s affidavit: “Very interestingly, the finding of the commission quoted in paragraph 1425 of Part IV Vol 3 is not one of the findings that the applicant seeks to have reviewed and set aside. Obviously, this means that he has accepted that he has no reasonable prospects of having that finding reviewed and set aside.

“That finding is the most damning finding made by the commission against the applicant. There is no way he would not have sought that it be reviewed and set aside if he thought that he had reasonable prospects of having it reviewed and set aside.”

Koko accused of contesting peripheral issues

Therefore, Zondo wants the court to find that Koko is trying to play good Samaritan for all those implicated in the so-called state capture.

Koko smells a rat over Zondo report

“The purpose must be to raise some less important issues – some of them even peripheral – to try and find some or other fault with the commission in order to try, if at all possible, to delegitimise it for his and other Gupta associates’ purposes.

“One sees this in many parts of the applicant’s founding and supplementary affidavits, where sometimes the applicant raises peripheral issues that have nothing to do with him.”

Zondo’s legal fees paid by taxpayers

Fundamentally, Zondo says the application is paralysed from the manner in which it was launched against the Superios Court Act.

“The applicant instituted these proceedings against me without compliance with section 47(1) of the Superio Courts Act despite the fact that I was at the time a Judge of a Superior Court as contemplated by section 47(1). Accordingly, I submit that his application is incompetent, invalid and of no legal force and effect,” Zondo argues.

“Consequently, I submit further that this Honourable Court has no jurisdiction or competence to entertain this application. Indeed, I submit that this Honourable Court should dismiss the applicant’s application with costs.”

Zondo says Koko must be punished for wasting public money by citing the former chief justice in this review application.

“The applicant worked with the Guptas to unlawfully deprive Eskom, and therefore, the people of South Africa, of more than R4-billion that could have been used to improve the lives of South Africans, including building clinics, hospitals, schools and more police stations to fight crime,” according to Zondo.

“One would have thought that the applicant would have considered that he had caused enough financial loss to the people of this country and would not have brought or pursued this litigation against the commission’s report… when he knows full well that the respondent’s (Zondo) opposition to this review application is funded through public funds.”