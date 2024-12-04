Reprieve for Mkhwebane as MK Party appeals court ruling

The Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has announced its intention to appeal the Mpumalanga High Court ruling that reinstated Mary Phadi as the party’s provincial convener.

Phadi, a party leader in the provincial legislature, had been ousted by the party. But the court’s ruling on her challenge has sparked further controversy.

In a statement, MKP national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela stated that the party was not served with legal papers regarding Phadi’s review application.

MKP therefore did not file any opposing affidavits or representations.

Party was never served with legal papers

“We were never served with legal papers. And as a result, we filed no opposing affidavit nor made representations,” Ndlela said.

“Therefore, it is the MK Party’s view that what transpired is a gross miscarriage of justice.”

The party has expressed confidence in its legal position and revealed its decision to challenge the ruling.

“After retrieving the legal papers and consulting with our legal team, we have come to the decision that we will be appealing the decision of the Mpumalanga High Court,” Ndlela continued.

“We believe and anticipate that once our case is presented against the applicant, the judges will find that the interim order in favour of Mary Phadi was based on a misrepresentation of facts.”

Accused media of false narrative

Ndlela also took aim at the media. He accused it of perpetuating a “false narrative” that seeks to tarnish the MKP’s image.

“We have observed that the media is facilitating a false narrative that aims to tarnish the image of the MKP.

“It is widely known that the MK Party is no stranger to court challenges. And it is never evasive nor engages in Stalingrad tactics when litigation is brought before the courts against [it].”

Despite the court’s order, the MKP said it firmly stands by its leadership.

“We wish to state that commander Busisiwe Mkhwebane remains the appointed convener of the Mpumalanga province. …As appointed and supported by President Jacob Zuma. And we are fully committed and confident in her leadership in executing the people’s mandate,” Ndlela asserted.

The MKP has further stated that it remains focused on its future. With plans to celebrate its one-year anniversary at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 15, 2024.

