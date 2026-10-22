Setumo Stone | Gayton McKenzie’s media ban makes him look weak, and the IEC may have something to say

Gayton McKenzie is many things, but a coward is not one of them. A man who faced down far worse than a bad headline does not need a ban. He knows a ban looks like fear, and fear is the one thing nobody has ever accused him of.

Hence, it’s puzzling that his Patriotic Alliance has banned the media. He says the party took a conscious decision, which is at least reassuring.

Imagine a party banning the press by accident. That would worry us. A conscious ban is deliberate, and we simply think it is a mistake.

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McKenzie knows this already. He built a party from nothing, and he knows a ban looks like panic. He knows it looks like a strongman move.

So we will not lecture him on the obvious. We will only remind him of a few things.

History has a pattern

History follows a pattern. First comes the ban, then the silence, then the trouble. Despots love a quiet newsroom, right up until the walls fall down. Ask the men who once owned every headline. Most are gone, and their parties are gone, and their bans are gone. The press remains.

The press is not the enemy. The press is a mirror, and sometimes the mirror shows a bad angle. You do not smash the mirror; you fix the angle. Gayton says the coverage is all bad news. Some of it may be unfair, and some of it may be lazy.

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That is a fair complaint, so make it. Name the stories. Challenge the facts. That is a fight a party can win.

A ban is a fight a party cannot win. It hands opponents a gift, turning a small story into a big one. It turns a party leader into a headline about censorship, and it makes the media the victim. No party wants that role for its rivals.

Bigger fires are burning

There are bigger priorities. South Africa has real fires. Jobs are scarce, power is unreliable, water is leaking, crime is bold, and young people are losing hope. Those are the fights that matter. A war with the press is a sideshow, and it burns energy, trust, and time.

There is also the law. The Electoral Commission of South Africa states plainly that a free press is vital to the electoral landscape. Political parties may not ban, intimidate, or attack the media. Every party signs the Electoral Code of Conduct to contest elections, and that code is not a suggestion. It is a contract.

The law is not a suggestion

The rules are clear. Parties must respect media access, and journalists must work without intimidation or exclusion. A party may disagree with a story, but it may not shut the door.

The code also forbids harassment, attacks on journalists at events, and trolling them and their families online. The pen may sting, but the response may not.

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The consequences are serious. The IEC can refer a breach to the Electoral Court, where sanctions range from heavy fines to jail time.

Extreme violations can disqualify candidates or strip a party of its votes. A ban is not a brave stand. It is a legal risk to every candidate on the list and to every voter who chose them.

Take a better decision

So here is our advice, offered with warmth. Give Gayton a hug. Invite the journalists. Answer the hard questions, take the bad photo, and laugh at the bad cartoon. Keep the doors open, because a party that faces the press looks confident, while a party that hides looks scared.

A party that hides also looks like a case file.

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Gayton, you took a conscious decision. Now take a better one. Lift the ban. Talk to the people, all of the people, the ones who cheer and the ones who jeer.

That is how you build, and that is how you last.

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