Before the Madlanga Commission: Mbuso Khumalo’s murder probe that uncovered the alleged Big Five cartel

Major-General Mbuso Khumalo was overseeing the Gauteng murder investigation that helped expose the alleged Big Five cartel months before the criminal network became the focus of a national inquiry into police corruption.

The investigation began with the killing of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart on April 17, 2024, and grew into a counter-intelligence operation examining suspected links between organised criminals and police officers.

Evidence before the Madlanga Commission identifies Khumalo, Gauteng’s deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection, as the commander overseeing the organised-crime detectives pursuing the original murder investigation.

Swart worked for Q Tech Engineering, whose management had raised concerns about alleged price inflation involving a multimillion-rand Transnet supply contract.

Investigators established that gunmen allegedly intended to kill another employee who had exposed the suspected irregularities but mistakenly shot Swart outside his workplace.

Police arrested former warrant officer Michael Pule Tau, Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela in connection with the killing.

As Khumalo’s detectives pursued the investigation, they encountered allegations of police interference, irregular handling of ballistic evidence and threats against investigators.

Detectives feared police infiltration

On August 5, senior prosecutor R Coetzee wrote to Khumalo and other police commanders requesting protection for investigators Mbele and Sithole.

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The original investigative team had dwindled to two officers, who feared that people connected to the suspects had infiltrated police structures.

A threat assessment subsequently established serious risks to their safety.

READ MORE: ‘Sedibeng top cop said he’s a suspect in Armand Swart murder case,’ witness tells commission

An investigator, identified before the Madlanga Commission as Witness A, described how detectives began carrying the murder docket because they feared somebody might seize or destroy it.

Khumalo became involved in arranging the threat assessment, while investigators examined the possibility that police officers were supplying information to criminal suspects.

The murder investigation was becoming an investigation into the police themselves.

By August 10, investigators had identified businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe as a person of interest in Swart’s murder.

Murder probe becomes cartel hunt

On August 29, Crime Intelligence head Lt Gen Dumisani Khumalo registered a counter-intelligence project that developed into the Gauteng Counter Intelligence Operation.

The operation built on the Gauteng investigation under Mbuso Khumalo’s command and brought additional intelligence capabilities into the murder investigation.

Dumisani approached KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for specialised assistance, and Mkhwanazi approved the deployment of 10 Political Killings Task Team officers.

The officers joined Gauteng investigators to strengthen intelligence analysis, operational planning and protection against suspected information leaks.

“When the GCI Ops was born, one of the shortcomings that we identified was the approach itself,” Dumisani subsequently testified.

READ MORE: ‘Bullet from Armand Swart’s body brought to lab three months after murder’

He argued that conventional investigative methods were inadequate against organised criminals who allegedly enjoyed protection from compromised police officers.

On December 6, police arrested Molefe at his Sandhurst home and conducted a separate operation involving Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Both men subsequently featured prominently in evidence concerning the alleged Big Five criminal network.

The operation exposed tension between police units when Hawks officers unexpectedly arrived at Molefe’s residence.

Former Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya later criticised the failure to inform his directorate about the operation but denied trying to obstruct the arrest.

Ballistics expose wider murder links

Khumalo’s responsibilities also extended to investigations involving other high-profile killings.

In June 2024, Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni identified him as overseeing investigations into the murders of DJ Sumbody and DJ Peter Mashata.

Subsequent ballistic evidence linked an AK-47 recovered during related investigations to several murders, including those of DJ Sumbody and DJ Vintos.

READ MORE: AK-47 in Armand Swart’s murder used to kill DJ Sumbody, DJ Vintos: ballistics expert

Evidence before the Madlanga Commission also established that Mbuso Khumalo signed a request for independent ballistic examinations after investigators questioned earlier forensic results.

On December 31, police minister Senzo Mchunu ordered the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team, whose members had assisted the Gauteng operation.

Parliament’s draft report questions the factual and operational justification for that decision, although it does not establish that Mchunu intended to protect cartel suspects.

The evidence nevertheless places Mbuso Khumalo at the beginning of an investigation that grew from an engineer’s murder into allegations of organised-crime infiltration of South Africa’s police.