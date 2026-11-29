The ANC national executive committee’s (NEC) decision to give provinces and regions some autonomy in negotiating coalition agreements breathed life into discussions about alternative governing arrangements.

This even though the groundwork has been laid for a partnership with ActionSA and other parties.

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Sunday World understands that there was a growing appetite among some ANC leaders in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg to strike separate deals with the DA, which was prepared to make significant concessions in exchange for governing partnerships.

“The DA deal made so much sense because we are not fishing in the same pond. Now we have to work with a party which has taken some of our electorate. I do not know how that can possibly make sense,” a source said.

While the ANC’s national leadership remained involved in negotiations in Gauteng, regional leaders began exploring whether they could secure better deals with the blue party.

In Ekurhuleni, a lobby aligned with executive mayor Doctor Xhakaza reportedly considered the idea of working with the DA, which was understood to have been willing to allow the ANC to retain several senior council leadership positions.

This was a more lucrative proposition than the multiparty arrangement eventually pursued by the ANC, comprising ActionSA the MK Party and the EFF, under which it stood to secure four or fewer mayoral committee positions.

The ANC’s pro-DA faction believes that having to accommodate the political interests

of ActionSA, the EFF and the MK Party means the ANC will walk away with a smaller share of the spoils.

Similar discussions took place in Tshwane, where some ANC leaders believed that working with the DA would give the party greater bargaining power and a more substantial stake in the capital’s executive.

In Johannesburg, the DA’s main demand was the installation of its mayoral candidate,

Helen Zille, with the party understood to have been willing to compromise on the distribution of other leadership positions.

Beyond the scramble for political office, there were reservations about giving ActionSA

access to the machinery of government at a time when the party was making inroads into ANC strongholds. Those advocating for a partnership with the DA said ActionSA was fishing in the same electoral pond as the ANC.

The local government elections laid bare the extent of the competition, particularly in

Gauteng’s townships. In Thembisa, ActionSA ended the ANC’s two-decade grip on Ward 6. ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo, secured 35.7% of the ward ballot, relegating the ANC to second position with 32.3%.

Across Ekurhuleni, the ANC shed 16.1 percentage points of electoral support compared with the 2021 municipal elections, while ActionSA gained 11.9.

ActionSA captured 17 wards in the metro, securing 40 council seats against the ANC’s 59.

In Tshwane, ActionSA garnered 22.08% of the vote and securing 48 council seats against the ANC’s 20.22% and 44 seats.

While the ANC’s support in the capital declined by 14.4 percentage points, ActionSA registered an increase of 13.4.

Despite the 11th-hour lobbying, the ANC stuck with Action-SA and its other coalition partners, culminating in Herman Mashaba’s return to the Joburg mayoral office last week.