Trollip threatens more legal action against Thembi Simelane

While awaiting the Public Protector’s investigation’s conclusion, ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip stated that the party was prepared to pursue additional legal action against Thembi Simelane, the Minister of Human Settlements.

He said it was unacceptable that Simelane was transferred from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to the Department of Human Settlements rather than being dismissed from the cabinet.

Trollip emphasised that the growing accusations of corruption had created pressure, making it impossible for Simelane to continue leading the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

“The so-called cabinet reshuffle was a shameful and cowardly act by President Cyril Ramaphosa,” Trollip said.

“He said since I first wrote to him that he needed time and space to consider Simelane’s disgraceful and dubious ‘VBS linked loan’.

“Three months later, he shifted the deck chairs on the Titanic. If she is not fit to lead the Department of Justice, she is not fit to lead any department.”

Further legal action

Trollip admitted that since the president had the authority to choose ministers, it was challenging to take the case to court.

Nonetheless, he expressed concerns that it would be politically embarrassing to leave untrustworthy ministers in place.

Trollip said: “Simelane’s dodgy loan matter is now being investigated by the Public Protector after she first declined to do so, saying the matter had been prescribed.

“This is entirely due to our inconsistence and pressure. We will consider further legal action pending the outcome of this investigation.

“The reshuffle was a cowardly cop-out of typical Ramaphosa. Apart from disappointment at the president’s lack of inclination to take decisive action against those in his cabinet that are implicated in corruption, I have no [other] comment.”

He declared that the president’s attempt to shield Simelane from accountability would not be tolerated by ActionSA.

Trollip added that ActionSA will not stand by and watch injustice in the cabinet continue, and that it will pursue all available avenues, including legal action, to rectify the aforementioned injustice.

