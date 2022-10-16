Turf war rages between Western Cape legislature speaker and his deputy

The deputy speaker of the Western Cape provincial government, Beverley Schäfer, is in trouble for refusing to return an official vehicle that she is not supposed to be in her possession. But, according to sources, efforts to address her conduct have been stymied by DA top leaders and senior provincial leaders.

The embattled speaker of the Western Cape provincial government, Masizole Mnqasela, had lodged a complaint against Schäfer regarding her use of a BMW X5 that had resulted in the province incurring what her termed fruitless and wasteful expenditure of close to R160 000.

Mnqasela’s sympathizers say he is now facing a motion of no confidence because he instituted a forensic investigation against Schäfer.

Western Cape government insiders claim that Schafer is being protected by the high echelons of the DA while Mnqansela is being chastised by those same leaders.

“There is a serious crisis within the office of the speaker of the Western Cape as Masizole and Beverley are not seeing eye to eye. The problem is that Beverley thinks that her skin colour is a ticket to freedom, while Masizole is being dealt with (for asking questions) about the conduct of his colleague because he is black. Racism is rearing its ugly head in provincial government corridors and many black people are treading carefully because anytime if you mess up, you are gone,” said an official within the provincial government.

The independent Vassen investigation report, which Sunday World has seen, communicates findings and recommendations into whether the fruitless and wasteful expenditure was incurred by the Western Cape Provincial Parliament as it was submitted to Mnqasela by Advocate Mukesh Vassen.

Vassen stated in his report that he was requested by the Western Cape provincial parliament via Tanya Lombard of the state attorney’s office to investigate Schäfer for using a state BMW X5 vehicle, which resulted in fruitless and wasteful expenditure for the period of July 1 to December 6 2019.

Vassen handed over the report with recommendations to the provincial government on August 31 2021. However, the report has been gathering dust in the offices of the government with no remedial actions being taken against Schäfer.

According to the report, Schäfer, who was previously an MEC of economic opportunities, tourism and agriculture in the province, was initially provided with an Audi Q5 for state work in accordance with the provisions of the handbook on benefits and privileges for members of the Western Cape cabinet. However, Schäfer refused to use the allocated vehicle and opted to use the BMW X5 she had been using while MEC.

The report stated that Schäfer was not permitted to use the BMW X5 beyond June 30 2019 as its value constituted more than 40% of the annual remuneration package of her new position as deputy speaker. Schäfer’s refusal to surrender the vehicle resulted in the government paying for the costs of the Audi Q5 that had been hired for her but was not used.

Schäfer was instructed by the provincial government secretary on several occasions to return the car, but she refused.

Mnqasela, Schäfer’s manager, was required to institute disciplinary proceedings against her on charges of fruitless and wasteful expenditure, however, she was never charged due to political interference by the DA leadership.

Responding to Sunday World questions on why Schäfer was not hauled over the coals for her conduct, spokesperson in the office of the speaker Sisonke Mlamla said the matter is the subject of an ongoing process being dealt with by the conduct committee.

“The Vassen Report concluded that the use of the official vehicle by the deputy speaker resulted in fruitless and wasteful expenditure. The matter is under consideration and the decision will be communicated once concluded. The speaker has accepted the recommendation of the Vassen report,” said Mlamla.

When asked if Schäfer was suspended from work, Mlamla said that she is still actively working as she hasn’t been charged for her conduct.

Schäfer failed to respond questions sent to her, while the DA’s federal chair, Helen Zille, declined to respond, referring Sunday World to the Western Cape provincial government.

