WC Premier Winde breaks silence on MEC Fritz suspension

Johannesburg – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has broken his silence on the suspension of the province’s Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz.

On Monday night Premier Winde replaced Fritz with Anroux Marais.

This comes after Fritz had been caught up in a scandal after sexual assault allegations were leveled against him by employees.

Four other senior officials have also been suspended for their involvement in the alleged sex scandal.

Winde has remained hushed since Sunday’s announcement about the Community Safety MEC.

He says allegations surfaced on November 23, 2021.

“Initial allegations related to this matter were first brought to my attention by a third party informally on 23 November 2021. I immediately requested affidavits from the persons directly involved so that I could take action. Since that date I have ensured that the complainants were afforded due care and empathy and that no pressure was placed on them, noting the nature of their complaints,” explained the Premier.

After receiving affidavits from all persons involved and seeking legal advice, Winde says he felt compelled to seek an independent probe into the matter and has with immediate effect suspended the MEC.

“I am being assisted by the legal services unit of the Western Cape Government, which has approached the State Attorney, instructing them that independent legal counsel be appointed to conduct an external investigation into the veracity of the allegations made against Minister Albert Fritz. We are currently awaiting confirmation from the State Attorney on the instruction, which we expect to receive imminently. I will provide the details of the appointee once confirmed,” he added.

Furthermore, Winde has affirmed that he has requested that this matter be treated with priority.

“It has been my request that the investigation be finalised as quickly as possible. I can confirm that, in the interest of transparency, I will release further details on this matter once the external investigator has been appointed, and after consultation with him/her as to what can be mentioned, given the requests of the complainants involved,” the Premier explained.

Winde has affirmed that the province’s Health and Wellness service providers are currently providing counselling to any employee who requests support through this difficult process.

“The complainants who have approached me have been informed that they have the option to lay criminal charges too and that any necessary support will be provided to them should they elect to do so.

“I am not in a position to lay criminal charges currently, but I cannot discount the prospect of this happening, should the investigation by this independent counsel result in advice indicating that it is necessary or appropriate for me to do so.

“The wellbeing and protection of the complainants is a top concern. It should be all of ours too. I ask for Editors and other interested parties to consider the best interests of these complainants and not to publish their names unless they have provided explicit consent,” Winde explained.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author