The ANC’s dilemma in KwaZulu-Natal over whether to align with an ANC or DA-IFP coalition has claimed its first casualty, with provincial task team convener Mike Mabuyakhulu caught in the crossfire.

As a result, Mabuyakhulu, skipped the crucial meeting in Johannesburg, where the national negotiating team and KZN structures ironed out the sharing of the spoils with the MK Party in several municipalities.

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Last week, Sunday World Online reported on how Mabuyakhulu led the charge in convincing the negotiating team that the party would be better off working with the DA. But he emerged as a lone voice betting for the DA and IFP horse. Most of the ANC national leaders decided that the MK Party was the better bedfellow.

“I am not surprised that Ndiyema (Mabuyakhulu’s clan name) did not go to that meeting. He feels betrayed by national leaders he is aligned with, who supported the DA perspective but have thrown him under the bus since the NEC decided otherwise,” his confidant said.

Push for a DA alliance

Shortly after a virtual meeting on Wednesday, where Mabuyakhulu pushed for an alliance with the DA, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula summoned the KZN leadership to an in-person engagement on Friday, where he laid down the law.

It was then decided that the party would work with the MK Party in some municipalities and join forces with the IFP in others. The party then met MK Party chief negotiator Dali Mpofu, alongside the first deputy president Duduzane Zuma. The arrangement was agreed upon in principle.

The ANC met DA Federal Council chair Ashor Sarupen on the same day. However, sources familiar with discussions noted that the ANC went into discussions “with an air of reluctance”.

In the virtual sitting on Wednesday, Mabuyakhulu presented a scenario where the ANC could go to the opposition benches and wait for the MK Party to fail in its mission to govern KZN municipalities, particularly the eThekwini metro.

The expectation is that governing the municipalities would prove too arduous for the MK Party, allowing the ANC to work on regaining ground.

Fraternising with MK Party to woo back voters

However, an opposing view encourages the ANC to fraternise with the MK Party in the hope that it can woo back its support base that has backed former president Jacob Zuma since 2024. “The idea is for the two parties to be condensed into one. This will assist the ANC with a better campaign in 2029,” a source said.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said Mabuyakhulu was a victim of the pro-MK Party wave in KZN.

“I do think that you are trying to rattle the cage when it does not need to be rattled. It is standard; in all other provinces there are different permutations that we have been looking at; the same can be said by KZN. The idea that the provincial convener should be isolated for a particular narrative, we dismiss that. Comrade Mabuyakhulu continues to lead a pretty cohesive PTT [provincial task team] if the discussion of today is anything to go by.”

The party’s NEC will be meeting tomorrow to rubberstamp preferences by the national negotiating team.