Why Bongani Baloyi chose uMkhonto we Sizwe Party

Former DA and Action SA member Bongani Baloyi has merged his fledging Xiluva Party with Umkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK Party). He says this is because Jacob Zuma’s party shares the same ideology with him.

Baloyi announced in Soweto on Thursday that Xiluva will cease to exist as he and his leadership will all be joining MK Party.

The Sunday World broke the story of Baloyi joining MK Party on Sunday.

Rejected invitation to join “Oppenheimer parties”

On Thursday, he revealed why he had chosen MK Party. He did so despite efforts from some quarters to woo him to “Oppenheimer parties”, in reference to the liberal political parties.

Baloyi said the Ubuntu ideology that was the cardinal pillar of Xiluva was identical to ideologies and policies of MKP.

Furthermore, he believed that MK Party was the legitimate platform for all “forces of the left and progressive black people”. It aims to unite and pursue the struggle for the total liberation for black people.

“We began a process of conducting due diligence on MK Party. And it became clear that we are 100% aligned in ideology, in our understanding of the nation’s challenges. And, most importantly, in how we respond to these challenges in a manner that brings about the full liberation and emancipation of black people,” said Baloyi.

“The visionary leadership of H.E. President Zuma has picked up uMkhonto and called on us to join the ranks of the progressive forces that will dedicate their lives to the attainment of the full liberation and emancipation of black people.

“uMkhonto, like ubuntu, is our essence as a people. Like ubuntu, uMkhonto speaks to who we are as a people. uMkhonto, like ubuntu, is spiritual; it speaks to our soul as a people.”

Baloyi said Xiluba will be deregistered with immediate effect and all its members were encouraged to join MK Party.

The party received about 4, 000 votes in the May 29 elections. And Baloyi admitted that this reality called for change of strategy.

He said he was not looking for parliamentary deployment at MK Party. If offered, “I will respectfully decline”. He said he was in it for working the ground and building MK Party structures in Gauteng.

