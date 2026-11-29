uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) president Jacob Zuma has chosen to partner with the ANC to give his breakaway party governance experience before the 2029 national and provincial elections.

Zuma is also said to be implementing his political strategy of pushing the ANC leftwards to wrestle it away from the influence of the DA.

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Coalition deal

The three-year-old MK Party made history on Friday by taking the mayoral chain in eThekwini metro, with the assistance of the ANC, ActionSA and the EFF. The deal happened despite the MK Party staying away from the same grouping of political parties in Tshwane on Thursday, in protest at being denied the deputy mayoral position in Johannesburg.

Sunday World understands that the MK Party’s “inexperienced” coalitions command council and the party’s caucus in Joburg were at odds over whether the party should abandon talks of a power-sharing arrangement with the ANC, ActionSA and the EFF after failing to secure key leadership positions in the metros.

While there was an appetite in the coalitions negotiating team to walk away from the agreement, Zuma intervened and made a case for the MK Party agreeing to the coalition, arguing that relegating the gwaza mkhonto brigade to the opposition benches would be counterproductive.

“When it was time for a decision to be made, President Zuma decided to go with the caucus. That is how we ended up returning to the agreement,” an MK Party insider privy to the discussions told Sunday World.

“Joburg caucus members were frustrated by the possibility of the MKP not participating in the government of such a major metro. They felt it would be a wasted opportunity to simply sit in the opposition benches. President Zuma agreed.”

Gauteng coalition deal replicated

The MK Party is understood to be in line for two members of the mayoral committee (MMC) positions in Johannesburg, with one likely to go to its Gauteng leader, Bongani Baloyi, who was also the party’s mayoral candidate.

Zuma’s intervention is said to be what led to the Gauteng coalition arrangement being replicated in eThekwini where the MK Party is the biggest winner, and a sharing of the spoils in a city that is home to Africa’s busiest port.

ANC leaders say that without Zuma’s intervention, the coalition team from the ANC splinter party almost ruined their chances of being part of government. “Tony (Yengeni) and Dali (Mpofu) were making silly demands which speaks to their inexperience in negotiations and the train almost left MKP at the station as per developments in Tshwane, but Msholozi intervened and we assured him that there was nothing untoward,” an ANC leader close to the developments said.

“It was only fair for the ANC to support MKP in eThekwini because they are the largest party there and we have a coalition agreement with them at the level of national leadership that was reached without any difficulty.”

‘Balance of forces’

The ANC and MK Party tie-up has become a source of differences in ANC leadership structures about whether to elevate it to the level of provincial government in KwaZulu-Natal. Informal debates and internal lobbying are also ensuing about placing on the table the idea of uniting the forces of the ANC, MK Party, ActionSA and the EFF that govern Gauteng metros to the government of national unity.

An influential source said it was “imminent” that the forces would stretch their partnership beyond municipalities, “but the issue is that ANC people fear the unknown because they accuse MKP and EFF of instability, but that cannot be substantiated and justified”.

“And they claim Julius (Malema) insults the ANC every day but the DA does so too and we govern with them in the GNU,” the leader said.

“Kancane kancane [Slowly] the balance of forces is changing in the ANC NEC. Even President Cyril Ramaphosa and the SG [Fikile Mbalula] are warming up to MKP and EFF as better partners compared to the arrogant DA. Panyaza [Lesufi] has proven this in the Gauteng provincial government which is stable despite active participation of EFF and support from MKP.”

But another perspective believes that involving the EFF and MK Party in the KZN government of provincial unity and GNU would be jumping the gun.

“There are people who want to bring this up, that we must reconfigure the KZN government and the GNU, but that issue is not on the table. Even MKP and EFF coalition negotiators tried to raise this issue, and we refused to entertain it,” said a member of the ANC coalitions negotiating team.