The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), founded by former president Jacob Zuma, is shaping into a Zuma dynasty as members of the family increasingly occupy prominent political, parliamentary and organisational positions in the party.

More than 10 people related to the former president hold or are linked to influential positions, sparking concerns from insiders about whether the MK Party is broadening leadership opportunities for those who helped build it and grow its electoral support.

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Latest addition to the Zuma dynasty

The latest addition came on Friday, when Msholozi announced that his daughter, Thuthukile Zuma, would serve as acting deputy secretary-general. Thuthukile, who has previously publicly slammed the party, will also make her way to Parliament.

Earlier this month, she resigned from her position as the ANC’s regional executive committee in Johannesburg.

In an interview with Sunday World last year, Thuthukile said she was not “sure what their [MK Party] ideological inclination leanings are”.

She also dismissed speculation that she was a sleeper agent who secretly supported the gwaza mkhonto brigade.

Other relatives

In August, her brother, Duduzane, took the reins as first deputy president.

Other relatives include Brumelda Zuma, who entered the national assembly in December last year after Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s departure. Zuma-Sambudla, one of the most recognisable faces of the party, was removed from her position in June, together with former spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

A court ruling last week paved the way for their return, with Ndhlela reinstated as an MP.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Thobani Zuma, the former deputy mayor of Msunduzi, was appointed MK Party coordinator before the 2024 general elections, prior to entering the provincial legislature.

Cebile Seychelle Zuma-Dube and Gezinhliziyo Vincent Zuma also sit in the legislature, while Sifiso Zuma, another party representative there, was suspended by Zuma in January last year. Bridget Zuma is reportedly involved in political support work in the provincial legislature.

Jabulile Zuma, is reportedly involved in the party’s parliamentary financial administration.

Her name featured in an investigative report into the party’s finances, reported by Sunday World, which raised concerns about financial management and the movement of funds outside the party’s authorised financial systems.

Sizwe Zuma is reported to work at party headquarters.

Others feel sidelined

An insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “uBaba [Zuma] is a master tactician and a chess king with a great strategy. He placed all his trusted people in his family to observe and tell him about everything that is happening with the MKP.

“Hence many of us view this party as a family stokvel and as for us outsiders, we are not taken serious.”

Another insider said members who had invested time and effort in building the party felt overlooked. “It’s bad in the MKP as the family is taking over,” the source said.