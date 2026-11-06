News

Powerball results for Friday, November 6 2026

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Powerball results for Friday, November 6, 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Friday, November 6 2026

Powerball numbers:

05| 17| 24| 40| 45   Powerball: 03

Advertisement

Powerball Xtra numbers:

04| 15| 27| 32| 42   Powerball: 16

  • The Powerball numbers for Friday, November 6, 2026, are 05, 17, 24, 40, and 45.
  • The Powerball number for the same drawing is 03.
  • The Powerball Xtra numbers are 04, 15, 27, 32, and 42.
  • The Powerball Xtra number is 16.
  • Results were published by Sunday World.
🎧 Listen to this article

Powerball numbers:

05| 17| 24| 40| 45   Powerball: 03

Powerball Xtra numbers:

04| 15| 27| 32| 42   Powerball: 16

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.