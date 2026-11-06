Powerball results for Friday, November 6 2026
Powerball numbers:
05| 17| 24| 40| 45 Powerball: 03
Advertisement
Powerball Xtra numbers:
04| 15| 27| 32| 42 Powerball: 16
- The Powerball numbers for Friday, November 6, 2026, are 05, 17, 24, 40, and 45.
- The Powerball number for the same drawing is 03.
- The Powerball Xtra numbers are 04, 15, 27, 32, and 42.
- The Powerball Xtra number is 16.
- Results were published by Sunday World.
🎧 Listen to this article
Powerball numbers:
05| 17| 24| 40| 45 Powerball: 03
Powerball Xtra numbers:
04| 15| 27| 32| 42 Powerball: 16