Powerball results for Friday, October 23 2026
Powerball numbers:
02| 04| 06| 40| 45 Powerball: 05
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Powerball Xtra numbers:
14| 19| 21| 31| 50 Powerball: 06
- The Powerball numbers for Friday, October 23, 2026, are 02, 04, 06, 40, and 45.
- The Powerball number drawn on this date is 05.
- The Powerball Xtra numbers drawn are 14, 19, 21, 31, and 50.
- The Powerball Xtra Powerball number drawn is 06.
- Results are published for the Powerball and Powerball Xtra draws on October 23, 2026.