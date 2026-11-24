Emmanuel Tshituka will be in line to make his Test debut in the Nations Championship Final against France on Sunday in London, if he takes the field in a rejigged team named by Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus, which shows seven changes and one positional switch to the starting team that faced Ireland last weekend.

The match kicks off at 6:30pm (SA time) on Sunday night.

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According to SA Rugby, one of these switches was injury enforced, following a niggle picked up by Damian Willemse in Dublin. As a result, Manie Libbok will start at flyhalf, with Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu moving to fullback.

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Ruan Nortje, who was withdrawn before the match, has also not recovered in time, which paves the way for Salmaan Moerat to start in a new lock combination with Lood de Jager, who was on the bench in Dublin.

READ: Springboks seek redemption against Ireland after narrow loss to France

Front-row overhaul for final

The other changes are in the front row, where the trio of Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit will start.

Erasmus again opted to name six forwards and two backs on the replacements bench, with Malcom Marx, Ox Nche and Wilco Louw serving as the backup front row, while Eben Etzebeth provides lock cover, and Tshituka – the brother of Springbok Vincent Tshituka – and Paul de Villiers offering loose forward support.

Morne van den Berg (scrumhalf) and Canan Moodie (utility back) are the two backs on the bench.

Only four players in the match-23 did not face Ireland last week – Moerat, Libbok, Tshituka, and Reinach – while a further four have dropped out of the matchday squad that faced France at Stade de France two weeks ago – Willemse, Nortje, Jasper Wiese (who is currently serving a suspension), and Franco Mostert.

Moerat returns in settled pack

Moerat, who will play his first match on the November tour after being forced to withdraw from the clash against Italy due to back spasms experienced in the warmup, is in the engine room alongside De Jager, while Erasmus retained the same loose trio as last week: captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Cameron Hanekom.

Reinach and Libbok slot into a settled backline, which includes centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel, and the back three of Kurt-Lee Arendse, Ethan Hooker, and Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“We faced France two weeks ago, and we know what they will bring, so we selected the team based on what we want to achieve in this match, while at the same time knowing where they tested us the last time,” said Erasmus on the SA Rugby website.

Debut opportunity for Tshituka

“In total 19 of these players played in Paris and they know what to expect against the French, and while we are sad for Damian (Willemse), Ruan, and Jasper, we believe this team will deliver what we need in what will be a challenging encounter against France.

READ: Another Tshituka brother enters the Boks fray before final Tests

“Salmaan is currently playing club rugby in France and Cobus played there for a few seasons, while Emmanuel has been working tremendously hard at training, and we know what he is capable of.

“We are proud of him for earning this fantastic opportunity in a final, especially after waiting patiently for his chance, and this is a big occasion for him, so we know he will give everything on the field.”

Erasmus demands clinical finish

Erasmus looked forward to the opportunity to face France, who finished the inaugural Nations Championship pool stages as the top-ranked team in the northern hemisphere, but he admitted that his charges had to be at their best to claim the title.

“We are disappointed in our last two games because we were not as effective as we should have been in a few areas of the game, and that cost us. This weekend, however, there will be no room for error, and we need to convert our chances into points if we want to be on the winning side of the scoreboard,” Erasmus explained further.

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