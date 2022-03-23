Shwashwi: Celebrate with Chef Nti

Last week Chef Nti launched her show and hosted such a bore of a party. There were a handful of journalists including yours truly who sneaked in and out quickly – Shwa is jealous of her time and doesn’t waste it on church services disguised as parties.

In the fleeting second, I was there, I think I saw Chef Katlego. Yawn. By the way, the show is called Celebrate with Chef Nti, yet there were few who came to celebrate. Could it be that she does not have friends or people are still aroused by Khanyi Mbau’s stellar sex scene that they did not want to go out?

