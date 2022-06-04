E-edition
Shwashwi: Khuzani there was really no need

By Anelisa Sibanda
Khuzani Mpungose

Trust Maskandi “it guy” Khuzani Mpungose to go on Instagram where he has 347k followers, and rave about his 1.8 million Facebook followers.

Got you bro, those uppity Instagrammers with less than 100k have to know who’s the boss… on Facebook!

