E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Connie Chiume is flourishing

By Anelisa Sibanda
Connie Chiume

Connie Chiume is flourishing apart from everything she has been through, now the platinum jubilee. Whose gogo is she? I want to claim her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume)

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.