AKA’s album ‘Mass Country’ is set to be SupaMega

Hip Hop artist Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ new album, Mass Country, released on Friday, a week after the rapper’s death has been described as a parting gift to his fans and a love letter to South Africa.

The album was produced and completed before AKA died. It has a mix of local sounds, and features from Khuli Chana, Blxckie, his girlfriend Nadia Nakai, Emtee, Yanga Chief, Sjava, and more.

Since his death streams of AKA’s music have increased by 74.3% on music streaming platforms.

According to Spotify his mother Lynn Forbes said: “Kiernan was so proud of Mass Country. As a family, it was a pleasure to see his music’s evolution over the years. He played us this album over and over again. We’re happy the world finally gets to hear it.”

Warren Bokwe, Lead Music Strategy and Operations for Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa said: “AKA was one of the few people who could be classified as a South African Hip Hop megastar and we are honoured to be able to continue to share his music with his fans both in South Africa and all over the world.”

Media personality and promoter Malcolm X took to social media on Thursday to share that although he was politely denied to attend AKA’s listening session that took place on Thursday, he would still buy 1000 copies of the album and donate them to “The Megacy” (AKA’s fans) once it is released.

“The same way I bought 550 copies of AKA’s Touch my blood album in 2018 and donated them to The Megacy with and without AKA,” he wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author