Ayanda Thabethe to represent South Africa at Miss Supranational

Miss South Africa 2022 runner-up Ayanda Thabethe will be representing South Africa at the Miss Supranational pageant taking place in Poland on 14 July this year.

Thabethe will also be launching her advocacy campaign Project Khulisa. “Khulisa” is the isiZulu word for ‘to grow’ or ‘magnify’.

The campaign aims to help communities struggling with food insecurity, opening critical discussions around nutrition and the country’s double burden of malnutrition and obesity.

The 23-year-old beauty queen said she had some big shoes to fill. Miss South Africa 2021, Lalela Mswane, is the reigning Miss Supranational and she, in turn, took the crown from Miss Namibia Chanique Rabe.

“I am looking forward to this next step in my journey. However, just as important to me is the launch of Project Khulisa which I hope will make a difference in communities who need it most,” said Thabethe.

She said she has always been passionate about food security and nutrition. She entered the Miss SA pageant while in her final year of a BSc in Dietetics and Human Nutrition at the University of KwaZulu Natal.

“I believe that good food is the beginning of a better life for everyone and nourishment is the cornerstone. My goal is to improve the future of all South Africans through nutritional intervention and innovation by mobilising food solutions through initiatives such as community vegetable gardens, food parcels and education around diet. By breaking the poverty cycle, I hope to combat malnutrition and hunger,” she said.

She will be sharing cost-effective food recipes while starting discussions on social media about how what we eat affects our health.

“After visiting a KZN orphanage, I was surprised at how little consideration is taken by those preparing and funding the meals into providing the children with nutrient-dense meals as most of their meals are supplied by their schools during the day. I hope to transform the standard of food given to children in schools under the National School Nutrition Programme as well as start a much-needed conversation about following a healthy diet and the importance of it.”

