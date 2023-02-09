Big Zulu in a boxing match but not with Nyovest

Musician Siyabonga Nene, better known as Big Zulu, has announced that he will be in a boxing match in April this year titled Seconds out.

Last year when DJ Cleo appeared on Mac G’s Podcast and Chill he said he was willing to take on Big Zulu or Cassper Nyovest in the boxing ring, whoever reigns supreme.

A confident Big Zulu then replied to his statement and said he wants two nights at Sun City where he will fight DJ Cleo on the Friday and Cassper the next day.

Taking to social media the musician made it clear that he was not going to be fighting with Cassper Nyovest because he has still failed to give him a date. He also added that the upcoming fight which will take place on 23 April will help him prepare for his fight with Nyovest.

“Bafwethu cha angilwi noCassper kule fight khona omunye engilwa naye ukuzizwa nje amandla uCassper wahluleka ukukhipha iDate ye fight namanje ngisamlindile mase Ready uzosho,” he wrote.

