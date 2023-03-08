Bongani Mtolo quits Radio 2000

It is a stressful time for those working at radio stations all around the country as management teams have started announcing changes that will be put in place as from April.

On Wednesday, Radio 2000 breakfast show host, Bongani Mtolo, said he chose not to renew his contract with the public broadcaster and resigned.

In a statement Mtolo mentioned that March is his last month at the station and he is grateful for the opportunity.

“Thank you to the team, Nala, Lonwabo, Thabo, Dineo and Aviwe. We did amazing things together, we were voted as the best breakfast show in the country back to back (Liberty awards), namanje kusaphethe thina (we are still reigning). The show is now making money, we attracted advertising, talkability. The one thing that I am proud of is we had fun,” wrote Mtolo.

“And to the 2 million gang gang, thank you for rocking with me.”

Mtolo joined the station in 2020 after leaving the afternoon drive slot at the Durban based commercial radio station, East Coast Radio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bongani mtolo (@bonganimtolo_)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author