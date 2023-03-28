Bala family take centre stage in new reality show

The Bala family consisting of Pinky, Zwai, Loyiso, and Phelo, are the latest to jump on the reality show trend.

Best known for their music, viewer will now see how the family try to bury their differences and rebuild relationships as fans get a behind the scenes take on their personal lives.

Big brother Zwai’s success has been influential in both the music industry as well as within his family. He inspired his brothers Loyiso and Phelo to pursue their own successful music careers. He has also assisted with revolutionising the genre of kwaito music through the group TKZee. HE moved onto become a solo artist and then matured into one of the country’s most recognised crossover producers and musical directors.

There has been also been a couple of marriages, divorces, and a new generation of Bala kids. Mom Veronica hopes that this challenging journey that they are sharing with their fans will help connect their disjointed lives, rekindle their love for each other, and create a sense of belonging and safety.

Shirly Adonisi the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said their goal at Mzansi Magic is to tell authentic stories that can resonate with and inspire their viewers, and The Bala Family is a perfect example of this.

“We expect The Bala Family to take centre stage as we bring viewers up close and personal and to know a side that they never knew about their favourite personalities. The Bala Family story is a powerful reminder of how families can come together to overcome obstacles and create something meaningful. Viewers will be taken on a journey of how this family seeks to build their own legacy in a way that will resonate with South Africans,” said Adonisi.

The Bala Family will debut on Tuesday at 8 PM on Mzansi Magic from 20 April 2023.

