‘DAM’ family reason Pallance Dladla is back for season two

Actor Pallance Dladla returns for season two of Showmax’s DAM, a psychological thriller that intertwines horror and fantasy.

After ending on a cliffhanger, Dladla said he came back for a second season because of the DAM family.

“We shot the first season during Covid-19, a lot of people didn’t know how the future was going to pan out. Somehow we ended up in Bedford in the Eastern Cape shooting this series, and something magical happened that resonates through the show,” said Dladla.

Dladla plays the role of Themba and he describes it as almost like the moral compass for the audience.

Themba realises the importance of his ancestry and that the values passed down by his forefathers are fundamental to humanity. He is challenged to honourably embrace these values and these responsibilities, whatever the cost.

“It’s been incredible for me because this is a very new genre for South Africa. We are only starting to play with genres like psychological thrillers now. The team took this very heavy subject matter and made it digestible for the people by using genre.”

The former Isibaya actor said if he wasn’t an actor, he would direct or produce.

“I would still be telling stories for sure. If it’s not in this medium, it would be in a different medium. I would do sound, I’d hold the camera or something along those lines.”

DAM also stars SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) winners Antoinette Louw and Tarryn Wyngaard, Faniswa Yisa, Laudo Liebenberg, Francis Chouler, Gerald Steyn, Jennifer Steyn, Andre Odendaal and Marvin-Lee Beukes.

