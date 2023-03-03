‘Homegrown Tastes South Africa’ is personal for Lorna

Renowned chef and TV personality Lorna Maseko hosted a cook-a-long media launch on Thursday to shine light on her up and coming show Homegrown Tastes South Africa, season 2 – which returns to BBC Lifestyle screens from the 8 March.

Maseko will travel off the beaten track with ten celebrity guides namely, Luthando Shosha, Gert Johan Coetzee, Anton Jeftha, Blue Mbombo and Sandile Mahlangu to name a few.

From Pan Seared Abalone with Cape Malay Curry butter to Mampoer cocktails, Maseko promised to delight with delicious dishes and a discovery of South Africa’s gems.

Maseko shared: “The food and landscape in this country is out of this world and season two creates an opportunity to tap into that, we engage with farmers we get to meet up with local celebrities and dig into where they grew up.”

She also said this season is personal. “We went to Gert’s house where his parents live, people do not open doors like that to their homes like that, so what I can say is that this season is a very personal series of episodes. I hope that the viewers grab the charm of the show, learns more about our ingredients and have fun.”

