‘RHOD’S’ Mbali Ngiba tells Sane she needs professional help

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Mbali Ngiba has been the bravest of all the housewives to have a heart-to-heart conversation with Sanelisiwe Bhengu.

Ngiba, on the latest episode of the reality show, sat down with Sane and told her that the kind of behaviour she portrayed at Sorisha’s party made her question the type of person she is.

The singer went on to say Bhengu was rude and needed to be disciplined. She added that she told her she needs help because she saw someone who is bitter and has anger issues.

“They don’t like you because you always attack people. I then asked them to give you a chance, because I see that you have a problem, said Ngiba.

The chef maintained that people misunderstood her and said she does not think she owes anyone an apology.

“This is the very first time in my life speaking to someone and agreeing that they’re right,” said Bhengu.

I LOVE Mbali for setting the record straight with Sane #RHODurban — Naledi M (@NalediMOfficial) March 1, 2023

#rhodurban Mbali is such a matured piece of a puzzle that the group needed. Sane thought she was going to gossip. But mbali was like not today honey. Let me educate you about humanity — tash (@Tash53616131) March 1, 2023

I love how Mbali doesn’t only present problems kumuntu but also tries to come up with solutions to build one up. I loved watching her try to help Sane. #RHODurban — Nei Nei (@_bomma) March 1, 2023

Mbali calling sane out is so MOTHER of her.. I’m a full STAN. #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/c23x6Scxv2 — Taylor (@KenFerror) February 28, 2023

Mbali did not beat around the bush when she was speaking to Sane. Straight to the point with the honesty. — iCherry 2.0 (@BiKeR626) March 1, 2023

