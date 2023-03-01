Subscriptions
‘RHOD’S’ Mbali Ngiba tells Sane she needs professional help

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Mbali Ngiba / Instagram

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Mbali Ngiba has been the bravest of all the housewives to have a heart-to-heart conversation with Sanelisiwe Bhengu.

Ngiba, on the latest episode of the reality show, sat down with Sane and told her that the kind of behaviour she portrayed at Sorisha’s party made her question the type of person she is.

The singer went on to say Bhengu was rude and needed to be disciplined. She added that she told her she needs help because she saw someone who is bitter and has anger issues. 


“They don’t like you because you always attack people. I then asked them to give you a chance, because I see that you have a problem, said Ngiba.

The chef maintained that people misunderstood her and said she does not think she owes anyone an apology. 

“This is the very first time in my life speaking to someone and agreeing that they’re right,” said Bhengu.

