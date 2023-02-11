‘Umkhokha’ returns as a telenovela in March

After ending season one with a bang, the series Umkhokha, which is about two families at war, promises a new era that is riveting, emotive and filled with more twists and turns.

Mzansi Magic is bringing back the series as a telenovela this time, from Monday to Friday on DStv Channel 161 at 8:30pm, from Monday, 6 March.

The returning cast of Umkhokha includes Deli Malinga (as MaMzobe), Sibonile Ngubane (as Difa), Nay Maps (as Sphamandla), and Hope Mbhele (as Mabusi). New cast members joining are Gcinile Nkosi as MaNzimande and Daniel Hadebe as Reggie.

Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said: “It’s always a positive conundrum when viewers express that a show was on air for too short a time, and that was the overwhelming reaction we were met with when ‘Umkhokha’ came to an end after 13 weeks. Audiences were glued to the show and constantly engaged with the story and spoke about it on social media and on the radio, so its return is long-awaited. We’re pleased that it will now be a telenovela.”

Duma Ndlovu, executive producer of Umkhokha – The Curse (the show’s new title) said it has been amazing to watch the story grow from a 13-episode drama to a telenovela.

“The drama has intensified, and the drama has heightened. There are so many twists in this long form. We believe and know that the viewers will relate and love it even more,” said Ndlovu.

