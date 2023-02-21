Gail Mabalane to star in a new Netflix series

Actress Gail Mabalane will star in a new Netflix series, Unseen, where she plays the lead character Zenzi Mwale.

The six-part crime thriller narrates the story of a nondescript domestic worker who goes in search of her missing husband and comes up against powerful and violent criminals.

The series was produced by Gambit Films, the production powerhouse behind Blood and Water.

The series includes an impressive list of South African actors such as Rapulana Seiphemo, Vuyo Dabula, Colin Moss, Shimmy Isaacs and Dineo Langa.

It premieres on March 29.

Mabalane who plays Thandeka Khumalo on Blood and Water a also recently launched her vegan and cruelty-free haircare brand Ethnogenics.

