“I did not kill AKA” – K.O

Award-winning rapper K.O has broken his silence over allegations that he was implicated in the assassination of his fellow musician, hip hop artist AKA.

K.O, born Ntokozo Mdluli, said he did not kill AKA and was not involved in the plot to assassinate the internationally renowned mega star.

The artist, whose song SETE is dominating the airwaves, also said he feared for his life after receiving death threats from unknown people who promised to take him out to avenge AKA’s death.

K.O revealed the startling details in an urgent interdict he obtained against controversial artist manager, Nota Baloyi,

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

