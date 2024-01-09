I’ve always wanted to be a dad since high school – Moshe Ndiki

Openly gay TV personality Moshe Ndiki has embarked on an exciting and transformational chapter of his life as he begins a journey as a father.

Speaking to Sunday World this week about his reality TV series Life with Moshe, Ndiki said viewers can expect tons of love, especially with his family.

“This whole thing of surrogacy is very much new to my family and a lot of people,” he said.

“It will be very interesting to see how we navigate this with love, compassion and understanding, and the challenges of it all, like choosing the right surrogate.”

He shared that he has always known that one day he would want to have kids of his own, noting that growing up he wanted it all – a career, partner, marriage, family and children.

Fertility clinic referral

“Since high school, I’ve always wanted to be a dad. Even the name of my kids, I’ve had it since then. I’ve never shied away from it.

“Also being the favourite uncle, I love the way kids reason and think, which I’ve seen with my nieces and godson.”

At first, a fertility clinic referred Ndiki to an agency, but he felt the process was taking very long.

He shared: “I ended up getting someone very close to me. She offered [to help] after she walked in on my call to the agency asking about the progress.

“We spoke about it [surrogacy] and I can say she was God-sent. I don’t think I would have chosen anyone else to be my surrogate mother.

“How we relate to each other and our family dynamics is very beautiful.”

Double blessing from God

Finding out that he was going to be a father to twins came as a surprise for Ndiki. “I cannot explain it because it came as a shock.

“I had budgeted for one child and now it is a double blessing from God.”

Some of the challenges that he has encountered in his journey to fatherhood include worrying about the type of parent he will become.

“The biggest highlight is just holding them in my hands and see them smile back at me. I feel like I don’t need anything else in the world except money, because they need to eat in order to smile.”

As a public figure, Ndiki believes he has done well in protecting the twins from the spotlight.

“People know [only] what I want them to know. I keep most of the things that hurt me to myself,” Ndiki said.

“I don’t think there is a way to actually protect them from social media or the spotlight.”

Life with Moshe will air on January 28 at 7pm on Mzansi Magic.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content