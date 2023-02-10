J’Something opens a joint to celebrate the arts

Singer and songwriter Joao da Fonseca, professionally known as J’Something and lead singer of house music group Mi Casa, has fulfilled another dream by opening an establishment to celebrate the arts.

The new establishment, called Artistry, has a rooftop kitchen, an outdoor cinema, a swimming pool, a herb garden, and a bar.

Taking to social media, J’Something said he could not believe that his restaurant was in the heart of Sandton. He added that the establishment was not a restaurant but a cultural platform that will celebrate the arts, and that it has always been a personal dream of his.

“Ten years ago I posted some dodgy ass photo of a random roast chicken and needed to place a hashtag cause it was the thing to do, so I thought of #SomethingsCooking … ffw to today, there I was looking at @artistryjhb standing as a co-founder of a place that stands for everything I’ve ever wanted to do with food … to find a way to bring food and entertainment together in a way that placed focus on the artistry behind it all,” he wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author