Mihlali Ndamase slams troll doubting her sobriety

Media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has slammed a troll who doubted her sobriety after she went out on Sunday to Konka in Soweto.

Ndamase opened up about being at her happiest after celebrating 30 days of being sober, noting that it has been the best decision she has made about her life.

“When one shares niyadika [you become irritating], and when one stops sharing, they’re no longer relatable,” she wrote.

“I shared something to encourage those who would like to take the same route as me, those with an unhealthy relationship with substances [and] who felt like they can’t quit.

“It’s either you take something from my story or you ignore it if it doesn’t apply to you.”

Ndamase further stated that people are able to have fun without being drunk, saying she has been sober for over a month without anyone policing her.

“I know why I quit and what impact it’s had on my life. I don’t need discouraging remarks.”

