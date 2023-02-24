Nadia showers her ‘Fela in Versace’ with praise on new album

Kiernan Forbes’ latest body of work, Mass Country, is proving to be a huge milestone after it reached seven digits on all-time streams on Friday.

The late multi award-winning rapper’s album, which was released at midnight, is not only topping the Twitter trends but has also topped charts, sitting on 6 375 863 online streams, according to Spotify.

Forbes, affectionately known by his stage name AKA, was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday last week after he was ambushed outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban over a week ago.

His murder is suspected to have been a hit and the police are investigating. No one has been arrested yet.

The late rapper’s fans, family and household local hip-hop artists took to social media to celebrate the release of the album, fondly referring to the day of its release as “Mass Country Day”.

Among celebrated hip-hop stars who gave their high-fives to the album were Cassper Nyovest, Da Les and Emtee, among others, who promoted AKA’s latest body of work on social media.

Nadia Nakai, who was dating AKA at the time of his death, is also featured on the album.

Nakai, who is also a well-known rapper, took to social media to shower the Fela In Versace hitmaker with praise and to express how proud she is of him.

“Something that we used to do in the living room was to make music, it was part of our date nights,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We worked on multiple songs. I can’t believe this is happening without you, I’m so proud of you baby. You did it.”

Mass Country day — IVANGELI (@emteerecords) February 24, 2023

It’s MASS COUNTRY to the World 🌍❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) February 23, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

“Zakes on the decks, dlala Afro tech” – AKA @akaworldwide Happy #MassCountry Day South Africa 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/aQw40EKCoT — Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) February 24, 2023

