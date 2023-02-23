Riky Rick’s legacy lives on a year after his death

Today marks a year since the death of rapper Rikhado Makhado, affectionately known by his stage name Riky Rick.

The Sidlukotini hitmaker allegedly died by suicide at his estate home in the north of Johannesburg on February 23 2022. At the time, several sources told Sunday World that the musician allegedly hung himself after suffering from severe depression.

Riky, who broke into the music scene in 2014 with Nafukwa, a banger of a track, was 34 years old at the time of his sudden and tragic death.

In honour of the award-winning hip-hop musician and to continue his legacy, Cotton Fest, a brand he built to empower young potential talent and create employment, will celebrate Riky’s life at the Newtown Junction in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Riky founded the brand in 2019 and his vision was for Cotton Fest to reach all corners of the world, starting in South Africa. The 2023 edition of the Cotton Fest, a two-day annual event held early in February, was an explosion of colour, swag and youth expression.

A style icon who was brave in his choices even though he was often criticised for it, Riky also collaborated with former friend Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, Kid X, Anatii, and Yanga Chief on songs like Amantombazane, Fuseg, and uTatakho remix.

His mother Louisa Zondo, who was on Ukhozi FM, reminisced about the rapper’s life from childhood, his career choices, up until his last days on earth. She paid a tribute to her late son’s life, thanked him for his fiancé Bianca and their kids.

“He was a very quiet and reserved child, we would always be at home and he enjoyed staying indoors more than being out there,” Zondo told the radio station.

Owner of Legends Barber and Riky’s close friend Sheldon Tatchell also took to his social media account to pay a tribute to his late business partner. One of Tatchell’s most difficult assignments was giving his dead friend his last haircut days before he was laid to rest.

Cape Town rapper Youngsta, born Riyadh Roberts, also paid a tribute to the late star and friend.

Simpler times… See you in the next life bru 🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/KKRDK3r3WQ — Youngsta Kaapstad (@YoungstaCpt) February 23, 2023

Also Read: Riky Rick’s family ask for privacy after confirming his death

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author