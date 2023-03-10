Somizi breaks silence on ‘divorce drama’ with Mohale

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has broken his silence and clarified his divorce court papers, which circulated on social media and were a hot topic on Thursday. The papers were alleged to have instructed Somizi to pay for Mohale Motaung’s “hefty” legal bill. Somizi has poured water on the drama, saying the legal costs he was to pay was a relatively small amount, and asked the public to give both him and Mohale some privacy during this time.

Somizi said in a statement that he was aware of the information that was posted on social media regarding his divorce. He further stated that he and Mohale initially entered a valid customary marriage and his ex-partner was the one who stated that a valid customary marriage existed and they were married in community of property.

“We initially agreed to enter into settlement negotiations in an attempt to end the marriage amicably. I never wanted the matter to become protracted and acrimonious. The decision to withdraw the divorce action comes after we were unable to reach an agreement regarding the existence of the marriage,” said Somizi in a statement.

Somizi added that he consulted an expert regarding their customary marriage and discovered that their marriage was not valid. This then resulted in their divorce being withdrawn and no divorce proceedings took place and the matter was not heard in court.

“I opted to offer to cover the costs, the decision was influenced by the fact that the case was still in its early stages and the legal costs were relatively small,” said the media personality.

