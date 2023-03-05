Sun sets on Stuurman, Ngcukana love story after cheating claims

The fairytale relationship of TV actress Renate Stuurman and her boyfriend and fellow actor Vuyolwethu Ngcukana has reached its epilogue.

Sunday World can reveal that Stuurman, who plays Princess in Netflix hit movie Happiness Ever After, has dumped Ngcukana like a volcano spitting lava after accusing him of being a love rat.

News of their split, which the lovebirds have been keeping hush-hush, was revealed by the former couple’s ally, who did not want to be identified for fear of victimisation.

The acquaintance said the talented thespian kicked Ngcukana to the kerb after accusing him of having a furtive dalliance with another woman he has been working with for the past few months.

The friend said upon catching wind of the cheating allegations, Stuurman confronted Ngcukana, who played Schumacher on Mzansi Magic’s telenovela The Queen, and asked him why he was two-timing her.

“He denied cheating on her with a woman who is said to be much older than her,” said the pal.

Although he denied that he is cheating, said the friend, Ngcukana has allegedly moved on with the woman and has been seen with her in public looking lovey-dovey.

Another source claimed that Stuurman was so hurt by the disintegration of the relationship that she immediately moved to Cape Town to heal and pick up the pieces.

Stuurman and Ngcukana shot to the limelight with their love story almost five years ago when they appeared on TV playing lovers.

They later hit it off in real life and became a favourite couple on red-carpet events.

The former couple kept a legion of their fans gloating about the relationship when they took to social media platforms sending each other loved-up birthday, anniversary, and Valentines Day posts.

After drifting apart, they deleted cosy photos on their social media accounts. “As we speak, their social media accounts have no traces of each other,” said the friend.

Stuurman could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press while Ngcukana poured cold water over the allegations levelled against him.

“I know nothing about all of these allegations and that is all I have to say,” he said.

