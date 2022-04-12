Shwashwi: Good to have Queen B back

My fabulous self attended the swanky Real Housewives of Nigeria private screening at the Summer Place. This is one event I can’t fault when it comes to dress code. People respected the theme.
Of course, all eyes were on Queen B. To be honest, I was delighted to see Bonang. She made me realize how much the entertainment industry has been boring without her and her never-ending dramas.
Queen B made sure all her VIPs went home with a bottle of House of BNG but wait a minute, did Bonang bring her entire staff to work a night shift dishing out House of BNG? Cosatu, can you look into this?
B was in the same room as her enemy and former intern social media guru, Phil Mphela, sleek in a black and white suit. Love the new hairdo. Also got to see Babalwa Mneno. She still got the looks, don’t care who says otherwise.
- It was interesting to see LaConco, who looked like a corrupt rural development MEC going to the Zondo commission for accepting bribes to get braai pack tenders.
- There is something in House of BNG. I have never made so many bad decisions in one night. Now I believe that Bonang was involved in creating this drink, it has those ntakunyisa vibes.
- Can we create a monument for Durban Gogo? This girl is good, she can do no wrong in my eyes.
- Mafikizolo gave us a great performance, taking us back in time.
- Langa Mavuso was the best-dressed male. He looked like a Tom Ford model.
