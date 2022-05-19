E-edition
Hits and misses from the Disney+ launch in South Africa

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Lorraine Moropa Photo Supplied

Celebs turned up for the extravagant launch of the Disney+ streaming service on Thursday at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

And any excuse to dress up, some impressed while others missed the mark.

Lasizwe Dambuza was on the money with 101 Dalmatians-inspired tux.

Nale from Big Brother Mzansi came dressed in a simple black outfit as if she was going to church. No Batgirl vibes here.

Big Brother Mzansi’s Nale

The lovely Nthati Moshesh was wearing a royal-blue dress with white beads as accessories, but shwa doesn’t think it went with the theme. Unless she was going for Wakanda vibes, but this was not a Superhero launch mos.

Nthati Moshesh

The Queen actress Lorraine Moropa nailed it in her Minnie Mouse-inspired attire.

Lorraine Moropa

Actor Tumisho Masha wasn’t in the mood to bring out his inner child, it seems. But it was good seeing the veteran’s phenomenal weight. You look good mchana. Keep up the good work.

Tumisho Masha

And as for Bonang Matheba, well the gal is always on the money.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

