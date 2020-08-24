Shwashwi

Laughter the best medicine

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Tito Mboweni old shoes. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

When Tito Mboweni is not cooking horrific dishes, he is dancing … and badly too. In his cheap shoes nogal but Shwa loves him because he is able to laugh at himself. In these times of Covivi, we need something to lift us up.

