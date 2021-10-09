REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Model marriages: Yvonne Chaka-Chaka and Dr Tiny Mhinga

By Anelisa Sibanda
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Johannesburg – This week Shwa was amazed after seeing Rami Chuene in a white dress and got me thinking about all the failed marriages in South Africa’s celebville.

Come with me down memory as I share my thoughts on the failed unions, we all were oh so involved in.

Our local celebs should take tips from multi-award-winning singer Yvonne Chaka-Chaka and her husband Dr Tiny Mhinga who have been married for three decades.

TV mogul Basetsana Kumalo and his businessman hubby Romeo Kumalo have spent 20 years together and counting.

 

Basetsana Kumalo

 

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 19: Former South African President Thabo Mbeki addresses the audience during the National Consultative Conference of the Stalwarts and Veterans of the African National Congress (ANC) at Constitution Hill on November 19, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. During his address, Mbeki said the ANC has been captured by “a dominant faction which in fact is not ANC” and needs to be liberated. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele)

Former first ladies Sizakele Khumalo (MaKhumalo) and Jacob Zuma, and Zanele and Thabo Mbeki clearly know the secret to a lasting marriage.

Jacob Zuma with first wife Sizakele Khumalo
Jacob Zuma with first wife Sizakele Khumalo

 

