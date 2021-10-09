Model marriages: Yvonne Chaka-Chaka and Dr Tiny Mhinga

Johannesburg – This week Shwa was amazed after seeing Rami Chuene in a white dress and got me thinking about all the failed marriages in South Africa’s celebville.

Come with me down memory as I share my thoughts on the failed unions, we all were oh so involved in.

Our local celebs should take tips from multi-award-winning singer Yvonne Chaka-Chaka and her husband Dr Tiny Mhinga who have been married for three decades.

TV mogul Basetsana Kumalo and his businessman hubby Romeo Kumalo have spent 20 years together and counting.

Former first ladies Sizakele Khumalo (MaKhumalo) and Jacob Zuma, and Zanele and Thabo Mbeki clearly know the secret to a lasting marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@yvonne_chakachaka)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi