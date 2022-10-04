Moegoe of the week: Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma

Had it been a joke, we would all be laughing.

The indication by tainted former president Jacob Zuma to run for the ANC top six if nominated is another demonstration of how indelibly corrupt this country’s political elite has become.

After his legacy of the wasted 10 years of state capture, Zuma truly believes he can return to politics, without any recourse.

Unbelievable.

The man from Nkandla, also known as No1 during his Gupta-engineered presidency, certainly has no regard for the people of this country.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author