Moegoe of the week: Military veterans

Johannesburg- The military veterans accused of holding government ministers hostage must be held responsible for their actions.

Then-minister of defence Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele were taken hostage when a group of military veterans demanded an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa last year.

We’ve been witnessing many incidents of hot-heads breaking the law with impunity. We’re becoming a banana republic.

What did the moegoes hope to achieve as their grievances have not been resolved up until today?

