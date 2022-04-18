Moegoe of the week- KZN floods

Moegoe

Amid the devastation and death that has hit some of the areas in KwaZulu-Natal this past week, idiots are taking advantage of the natural disaster mayhem by looting.

The Durban port has been targeted by the morons who want us to relive the July 2021 uprising when shopping malls were broken into and damaged, resulting in looting that cost the country’s economy about R50-billion in damage.

The looting comes after hundreds of containers were washed away by the heaviest rains in KZN in over six decades because of the resultant flooding.

Charmza

Meet SA’s first professional LEGO’s colourful building blocks sorter, Khanyisa “Kaay” Kwaza.

The 19-year-old from Franschhoek in the Western Cape is an innovator whose love for LEGO building blocks has made him see the bigger picture of turning his passion into an income-generating opportunity.

Today, Kwaza goes around Cape Town with a friend sorting and organising LEGOs and children’s toys to earn a living. He’s doing this just by applying his

brilliance and expertise with LEGOs.

